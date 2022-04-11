Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market size worth $ 10.11 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.17% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Technological developments in disease diagnostics, growing incidence of infectious diseases, increased public-private investments & funding, and rise in outbreaks of epidemics have been driving the Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market" By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Disease Area (Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections), By Application (Pharmaceutical Applications, Energy Applications), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Academic and Research Institutes), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market size was valued at USD 4.66 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.11 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.17% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market Overview

According to the World Health Organization, three infectious diseases, including lower respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, and tuberculosis, were among the top ten causes of mortality globally. As a result of the rising prevalence and incidence of infectious diseases, the demand for microbiological testing is increasing, leading to global market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of COVID-19 cases contributes to the market's expansion.

Growing government and private funds, as well as assistance for research and development, are propelling the sector forward. For example, India's Department of Science and Technology (DST) offered USD 26.42 million in support for a variety of scientific institutions, entrepreneurs, and companies to develop new ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on. Fast and effective diagnosis kits (paper-based and other point-of-care devices), protection equipment, and other relevant solutions are expected to increase the demand for microbiology testing. In most regions, delayed reimbursement is a serious hindrance to market expansion.

Key Developments

In March 2020 , Abbott launched a molecular point-of-care test to detect a novel coronavirus in as little as five minutes.

, Abbott launched a molecular point-of-care test to detect a novel coronavirus in as little as five minutes. In November 2021 , Roche launched the cobas 5800, a revolutionary molecular diagnostics system designed to improve patient care by increasing access to testing.

, Roche launched the cobas 5800, a revolutionary molecular diagnostics system designed to improve patient care by increasing access to testing. In June 2019 , In Europe, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing system.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Biomérieux, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott, Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Bruker, Hologic, Bio-Rad, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market On the basis of Product, Disease Area, Application, End User, and Geography.

Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Product

Instruments



Reagents

Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Disease Area

Respiratory Diseases



Bloodstream Infections



Gastrointestinal Diseases



UTIs

Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical Applications



Energy Applications



Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications



Clinical Applications



Food Testing Applications



Environmental Applications

Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers



Academic and Research Institutes



Custom Lab Service Provider

Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW





Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg