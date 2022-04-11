Cinedigm Corp.: Bloody Disgusting Selects SHE Media As Monetization Partner

Partnership designed to accelerate monetization and growth opportunities in the lucrative and booming horror genre

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Bloody Disgusting, the most popular media brand in horror, today announced that the Company has completed the transition to SHE Media as its media platform and advertising sales partner of record. The selection comes after a lengthy review and marks Bloody Disgusting's first change in representation in more than five years. SHE Media's programmatic and direct sales expertise will create opportunities to connect their extensive agency and brand relationships with Bloody Disgusting's audience of 25 million dedicated horror genre fans. This partnership cements SHE Media as the representative of choice to reach this valuable genre audience.

Bloody Disgusting was acquired by Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, in September 2021. Bloody Disgusting speaks to a massive audience of horror fans through its portfolio of media properties including namesake website, 12 Podcasts, Mobile App, Linear FAST channel (BDTV) and subscription streamer Screambox. With this selection, SHE Media has access to Bloody Disgusting's inventory across the full portfolio of properties.

"Bloody Disgusting selected SHE Media as our ad sales partner because of their sophisticated monetization, compelling creative suite and strong brand and ad agency relationships. Through site growth and with a new partner in the market, we expect to drive incrementally more ad revenue year over year with this partnership," said Heather Luttrell of Bloody Disgusting. "We know SHE Media is a partner who will respect our deep relationships in the film and media space, while elevating us to brands who appreciate the importance and buying power of our massive audience. SHE Media's commitment to diversity and inclusion was important to us, as we seek to extend those values to the horror community."

"In addition to enhancing the SHE Media Collective with their high-quality entertainment audience, this partnership aligns with our mission to elevate women, and BIPOC women in the film industry, as we endeavor to bring more equity to the media landscape," said Deborah Kadetsky, SVP Audience Partner and Development with SHE Media.

SHE Media (a Penske Media company), known for its ability to monetize and grow publisher properties with unique voices, brings to the partnership its extended US and international sales team, creative suite, programmatic technology, and monetization expertise. As a top 5 lifestyle media network reaching over 104M monthly visitors, per comScore, SHE Media focuses on the power of content to move our culture forward through the celebration of passion and purpose. They believe that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

SHE Media

She Media is a a top-5 Lifestyle reaching over 100 million monthly visitors (per comScore). She Media focuses on the power of content to move our culture forward through the celebration of passion and purpose. We believe that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. Ranging from food and family to health, career and entertainment, our rich collection of content is curated from thousands of diverse sources. Composed of a community of creators and hand-picked publishers within the She Media Collective and the flagship brands, SheKnows, BlogHer, Stylecaster and Soaps, we produce digital and live media content that connects and inspires millions.

