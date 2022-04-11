

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Tata Consultancy Services Limited (532540) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.31 billion, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $1.27 billion, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $6.70 billion from $5.99 billion last year.



