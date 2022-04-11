Conditional Acceptance Granted for Re-listing on TSXV

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2022) - Silk Road Energy Inc. (TSXV: SLK.H) ("Silk Road" or the "Company") announces that the common shares of the Company will resume trading on the TSX NEX Exchange as of Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Conditional acceptance has been granted for the Company's reactivation for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") today (the "Reactivation"). The Reactivation is conditional on shareholders approving the non-arm's length acquisition of the Amikougami and Otto, Kirkland Lake properties (the "Acquisition") and the disposition of remaining oil and gas assets (the "Disposition") and the completion of the previously announced private placement.

The Acquisition consists of Silk Road acquiring from Record Gold Corp, a private exploration company, a 100 percent interest in the Amikougami and Otto gold exploration concessions located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario, in return for approximately nine million shares of Silk Road at a price of $0.05 per share (See January 12, 2022 news release).

The Amikougami property is a gold exploration concession located 4000 metres from Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine. The Amikougami claim block abuts the claims surrounding the Macassa Mine. Due to changes following the advent of new staking technology, some of these claims overlap Agnico Eagle's claims. The Otto property is located approximately nine kilometres to the southwest of the Macassa Mine.

The Amikougami and Otto gold properties consist of 16 patented mining claims including five mining licenses. The combined total for both properties is 192.56 hectares.

Geophysical surveying executed by the previous owner on the property identified several drill targets. According to anecdotal reports, grab samples taken from small pits on Amikougami contained significant gold grades. Similar results were reported from the Otto property as well.

Also, as reported in the February 8, 2022 news release, Silk Road has entered into the Disposition through the sale of its remaining oil and gas interests at Bashaw and Thornbury, Alberta, to Gold Note Resources Inc. ("Gold Note"). Gold Note acquired the assets for $10.00 and the assumption of associated liabilities in the amount of $120,618.71 . The Reactivation is also conditional on shareholder approval of the Disposition.

The Company will holding a special shareholder meeting on June 6, 2022, which will include the approval of the Acquisition and the Disposition.

The private placement announced by Silk Road remains open (see October 25, 2021 news release). The Unit Offering consists of one common share priced at $0.06 and a $0.12 warrant exercisable for twelve (12) months. The Company has been authorized the issuance of up to 11,666,666 common shares.

For more information please contact:

Michael C. Judson, Director,

Silk Road Energy Inc.

T. +1-514-865-5496

Website: www.silkroadenergyinc.com

Cautionary Statements

