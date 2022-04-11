The US Department of Commerce's anti-circumvention probe has essentially shut down US procurement of PV modules, and the government is expected to take its full allotment of 150 days to make a ruling, says Philip Shen, managing director of ROTH Capital Partners.From pv magazine USA The US Department of Commerce (DoC) has launched an antidumping and anticircumvention investigation in four Southeast Asian countries that supply 80% of the nation's solar panels. If violations are found, a 50% to 250% tariff can be placed on solar panels entering the United States. Module prices can represent 50% ...

