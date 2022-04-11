MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced that MetLife Investment Management Europe Limited ("MIM Europe") has been authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") to manage and market AIFs and UCITS, two vehicles through which European investors can best access MIM's investment capabilities. Additionally, the license allows MIM Europe to offer and manage MIM's full range of investment strategies across the European Economic Area ("EEA").

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, MIM Europe will serve as the hub for MIM's business in the EEA. Today, MIM has a significant presence in Europe across a range of client segments and countries. The authorization will enable broader access to the EEA market.

"This affirms our commitment to expand our offerings in Europe and will allow us to take an increasingly local approach to serving the market," said Matthew Mosca, global head of the Institutional Client Group at MIM. "We have already seen demonstrated demand for our core investment products in Europe, and the CBI license will allow MIM to further leverage both our U.S. and Europe-based product and management capabilities in ways directly suited to European institutional investors."

"The authorization of MIM Europe is a clear demonstration of the central role we expect Europe to continue to play in MIM's international expansion, and of our desire to deliver our full breadth of investment capability to European investors," said Nigel Murdoch, managing director and head of EMEA for MIM's Institutional Client Group. "We look forward to collaborating with investors across Europe on the delivery of strong, long-term, sustainable investment returns."

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and, as of December 31, 2021, had $669.0 billion in total assets under management.1

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Endnotes

1 Total AUM is comprised of all MetLife general account and separate account assets and unaffiliated/third party assets, at estimated fair value, managed by MIM.

