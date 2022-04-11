Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2022) - Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), the Strategic Mineral Resources Company for the Green Energy Revolution, is pleased to announce that the Company filed applications and received the first priority for five exploratory permits for nickel within a total area of approximately 20,143 acres located in the municipality of Niquelândia, in the Brazilian state of Goiás. Niquelândia, as its name implies ("land of nickel"), is home to nickel producers. Nickel is highly sought-after for rechargeable batteries and is on the list of critical minerals published by the U.S. Department of Interior. Brazil Minerals must await the actual publication of such permits in the government gazette prior to initiating any geological work.

Areli Nogueira, Vice-President of Mineral Exploration at the Company, stated: "These five mineral rights are in the largest nickel producing district in Brazil. They are located in the vicinity of a nickel mine and within a mafic-ultramafic geological complex highly favorable to lateritic nickel deposits."

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX) is primarily a lithium company with projects in other highly strategic minerals such as rare earths, nickel, graphite, titanium, and cobalt. In addition, Brazil Minerals owns equity stakes in both Apollo Resources Corporation, a private company developing its first iron mine, and Jupiter Gold Corporation, a listed company developing a quartzite mine and advancing two gold projects. Follow the company on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of the projects operated by the Company and its subsidiaries, business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management.

We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brian W. Bernier

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(833) 661-7900

info@brazil-minerals.com

www.brazil-minerals.com

@BMIXstock

