Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings March 31, 2022 2,609,763,803 2,756,907,577

A total number of 2,776,293,236 voting rights are attached to the 2,609,763,803 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

19,385,659 voting rights attached to the 19,385,659 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005704/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies SE