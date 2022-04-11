

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to further deepen ties between the two governments, economies, and their people.



In the meeting, scheduled for 11 AM ET, the two leaders will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the Covid-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.



The Leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.



'President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,' the White House said in a statement.



The United States is providing strong support, including material and moral, for Ukraine in the war aginst Russia, and imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on the Putin regime, while India has taken a neutral stand and abstained from a number of crucial voting at the United Nations to condemn and isolate Russia in the international community.



Biden last spoke to Modi with other Quad Leaders in March. This meeting will precede the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial, featuring Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on U.S. side, and External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Indian side.







