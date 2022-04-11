Tutors International Offers a Solution to Improve Outcomes for Pupils with High Learning Potential

Leading educationalist, Adam Caller offers a solution to highly-able pupils who are being overlooked in UK's schools

OXFORD, England, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Caller, a leading educationalist and the founder and CEO of Tutors International, feels strongly that a considerable number of pupils are still being neglected in the classroom: "No provision is being made for the gifted and talented, whatsoever. This means that these students are still not receiving the focused attention and support they need to thrive in the classroom. These young people also have a right to receive an education appropriate to their needs."

Gifted and Talented Also Have Special Educational Needs

Caller goes on to say that despite their exceptional academic potential, gifted and talented students equally manifest learning disabilities in the classroom: "Occasionally, while the work is easier, these children choose to hide their ability in order to 'fit in' with their peer group or to avoid being singled out for praise, but it becomes harder and harder for them to excel, which can lead to emotional, behavioural and psychological problems."

History of Support for Most Able Pupils

The provision of educational services dedicated to the super-bright is now virtually non-existent in the UK, however, this has not always been the case. The Young, Gifted & Talented Programme (YG&T), was a government scheme which aimed to enhance the educational development of students between the ages of 4 and 19. Their vision was to 'give all gifted and talented learners in England the opportunity to reach their full potential'. Established in 2002, it was abandoned in 2010. Since then, there has been no national definition of 'gifted' or 'more able' or any national support programme for gifted and talented students.

In July 2018, The Sutton Trust publicised their report, 'Potential for Success' in which they examined: 'the barriers faced by those of high potential', concluding that: 'harnessing the potential of this group is an important goal for the education system'. One of their recommendations was that structured mentoring and tutoring programmes should be offered to highly able students with the collaboration of local universities.

February 2020 saw the publication by Potential Plus UK, on the quality of provision for the most able pupils in England. The report found that the lack of provision for the most able was 'consistently high' in most schools and that there needed to be a change across the board in the level of challenge for these pupils in order for them to progress.

Denise Yates has worked in education and training for over thirty-eight years with the aim of enabling all individuals to maximise their potential. For ten years. Ms Yates was CEO of Potential Plus UK, leaving in 2017 to pursue her passion, which she summarises as 'hidden potential' children and young people with Dual or Multiple Exceptionality (DME), those with mental health problems and those who have been failed by the system. Denise is currently a Board member of The Potential Trust (https://www.thepotentialtrust.org.uk), Nisai Education Trust (https://www.nisai.com/nisaieducationtrust2/), and Potential In Me (https://potentialin.me).

Tutors International contacted Ms Yates, who commented: "Consistent, high quality provision and parity of esteem for those pupils who are gifted and talented is woefully lacking. There is no national framework in place to identify their needs, set standards and monitor their progress and outcomes. This lack of a cohesive national strategy has led to …..a legacy of underachievement, social, emotional and behavioural problems for those children left behind".

Gifted Students Need Exceptional Educational Accommodations

Says Caller: "Education in schools revolves around passing exams so that you can go to university", he asserts. "As long as the child is deemed capable of passing exams, they're considered to have no need of extra attention. The evidence is incontrovertible - seriously gifted children are not being given the time and focused one-to-one support to enable them to perform to the best of their unique ability."

"I agree wholeheartedly with the Davidson Institute who conclude that profoundly gifted students with IQs of 160+ need 'extremely exceptional educational accommodations to meet their needs,' Caller argues. "These are children with the potential to become our best inventors, lawmakers, diplomats, and who could, one day, even help solve some of the world's greatest problems. The problems that the world faces today are very different from before. If we are going to solve those problems, we need to seek out and cultivate the super-bright. We will need visionaries who are capable of thinking creatively, who are innovative and who can think outside the box."

Tutors International Has the Answer

"Tutors International has many enquiries from parents of gifted and able children who are struggling within their educational setting," Caller explains. "Parents are searching for personalised, full-time residential private tuition where their child's specific needs are catered for. They are looking for a strengths-based education for their child where learning goes above and beyond working towards passing an exam and is instead, driven by their child's curiosity and personal interests."

Caller expands on the benefits that private tuition from Tutors International can offer the gifted and able child: "We are experts in our field and renowned for high quality provision. Tutors International offers a completely tailored process on behalf of each Client that meets their child's exact educational needs. We see private tutoring as a valid solution here, as a tutor can very quickly home in on a child's individual strengths and talents and nurture them according to the child's own interests and learning style."

Caller recalls how one of the private tutors registered with Tutors International used to be responsible for looking after the students under the age of sixteen at Oxford University: "She reported that there were nine such students at her college alone and an equal number at each of the other colleges. Given that there are thirty-nine colleges in total, that makes over 350 academically gifted students under the age of sixteen studying at Oxford University at any one time."

Caller emphasises that these and other students need to find ways to prematurely develop and nurture their talents: "The parents of these students have been forced to take matters into their own hands," he explains. "Based on the evidence that the profoundly able child is often overlooked in a classroom setting, it is down to parents to seek ways of cultivating their child's talents. It is often the case that those with access to financial and social resources find it easier to navigate the educational options open to them. We need to empower parents to seek alternative solutions."

Face-to-Face Meetings with Families

Now that Covid travel restrictions are easing, Caller is once again able to attend face-to-face meetings with potential Clients exploring alternative academic options for their child. This week he will travel to Tampa in an attempt to find the perfect tutor for a child whose school is unable to support his level of capability. Caller stresses that Tutors International prides itself on its personalised service: "The first step in this process is to meet with the family to gain a thorough understanding of their lifestyle. Then, we get to know the child to find out their strengths, what hobbies they have, what they find challenging, how best they learn. Only then do we begin the search for a tutor with a job specification that specifically reflects the child's and the family's individual requirements."

Tutors International has a reputation for placing exceptional, hand-picked private tutors with children all over the world - from SEN children to the academically gifted and talented - and prides itself on its commitment to finding the perfect full-time tutor to suit the individual needs of each family. Adam Caller welcomes any enquiries from parents to advise on the support options available for their child.

