AS PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months of the 2021/2022 financial year

Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods:

"PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 3nd quarter of the financial year 2021/2022 amounted to 7.87 million euros and unaudited consolidated turnover for the nine months was 37.17 million euros. In terms of separate activities, the Swedish fishfarming showed an increase in turnover, where the sales of round fish and roe accounted for 16.5% or 1.3 million euros of the turnover in the third quarter.

The sale of Heimon Kala Oy was completed during the reporting period, which explains the decrease in turnover in the 3rd quarter and 9 months of the current financial year, therefore why a comparison of turnover with previous periods shows a distorted picture and does not provide a thorough overview of the group's structure of turnover. In connection with the sale of the Finnish unit, ie based on the above, we will reflect in future the sales turnover by geographical target markets and activities, which are processing and fishfarming."

Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months by products group

Turnover by product groups, mln EUR3Q 21/223Q 20/21Change, EURChange, %
Fresh fish and fillets0.926.56-5.64-85.9%
Smoked products5.245.87-0.63-10.8%
Other fish products 1.701.75-0.05-2.9%
Other revenue0.010.010.000.0%
Total 7.8714.19-6.32-44.5%

Turnover by product groups, mln EUR9m 21/229m 20/21Change, EURChange, %
Fresh fish and fillets9.6716.16-6.49-40.1%
Smoked products20.6820.140.542.6%
Other fish products 6.807.64-0.84-11.0%
Other revenue0.020.010.0160.0%
Total 37.1743.95-6.78-15.4%

Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months by client group

Turnover by client groups, mln EUR3Q 21/223Q 20/21Change, EURChange, %
Retail chains4.058.06-4.01-49.8%
Wholesale1.313.13-1.82-58.1%
HoReCa 1.172.02-0.85-42.0%
Other revenue1.340.980.3636.0%
Total7.8714.19-6.32-44.6%

Turnover by client groups. mln EUR9m 21/229m 20/21Change. EURChange. %
Retail chains17.9325.20-7.27-18.7%
Wholesale8.018.27-0.2625.7%
HoReCa 7.438.00-0.576.6%
Other revenue3.802.481.3264.4%
Total37.1743.95-6.78-1.6%

Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months by countries

Turnover by countries, mln EUR3Q 21/223Q 20/21Change, EURChange, %
Finland3.058.86-5.81-65.6%
Great Britain2.391.910.4825.1%
Latvia0.441.26-0.82-65.6%
Estonia0.780.600.1831.8%
Other countries1.211.56-0.35-22.6%
Total7.8714.19-6.32-44.5%

Turnover by countries. mln EUR9m 21/229m 20/21Change. EURChange. %
Finland19.8627.67-7.81-28.3%
Great Britain8.296.661.6324.4%
Estonia3.153.080.072.2%
Latvia0.592.51-1.92-76.7%
Other countries5.284.031.2531.6%
Total37.1743.95-6.78-15.4%

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


