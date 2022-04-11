AS PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months of the 2021/2022 financial year

Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods:

"PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 3nd quarter of the financial year 2021/2022 amounted to 7.87 million euros and unaudited consolidated turnover for the nine months was 37.17 million euros. In terms of separate activities, the Swedish fishfarming showed an increase in turnover, where the sales of round fish and roe accounted for 16.5% or 1.3 million euros of the turnover in the third quarter.

The sale of Heimon Kala Oy was completed during the reporting period, which explains the decrease in turnover in the 3rd quarter and 9 months of the current financial year, therefore why a comparison of turnover with previous periods shows a distorted picture and does not provide a thorough overview of the group's structure of turnover. In connection with the sale of the Finnish unit, ie based on the above, we will reflect in future the sales turnover by geographical target markets and activities, which are processing and fishfarming."

Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months by products group

Turnover by product groups, mln EUR 3Q 21/22 3Q 20/21 Change, EUR Change, % Fresh fish and fillets 0.92 6.56 -5.64 -85.9% Smoked products 5.24 5.87 -0.63 -10.8% Other fish products 1.70 1.75 -0.05 -2.9% Other revenue 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.0% Total 7.87 14.19 -6.32 -44.5%

Turnover by product groups, mln EUR 9m 21/22 9m 20/21 Change, EUR Change, % Fresh fish and fillets 9.67 16.16 -6.49 -40.1% Smoked products 20.68 20.14 0.54 2.6% Other fish products 6.80 7.64 -0.84 -11.0% Other revenue 0.02 0.01 0.01 60.0% Total 37.17 43.95 -6.78 -15.4%

Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months by client group



Turnover by client groups, mln EUR 3Q 21/22 3Q 20/21 Change, EUR Change, % Retail chains 4.05 8.06 -4.01 -49.8% Wholesale 1.31 3.13 -1.82 -58.1% HoReCa 1.17 2.02 -0.85 -42.0% Other revenue 1.34 0.98 0.36 36.0% Total 7.87 14.19 -6.32 -44.6%

Turnover by client groups. mln EUR 9m 21/22 9m 20/21 Change. EUR Change. % Retail chains 17.93 25.20 -7.27 -18.7% Wholesale 8.01 8.27 -0.26 25.7% HoReCa 7.43 8.00 -0.57 6.6% Other revenue 3.80 2.48 1.32 64.4% Total 37.17 43.95 -6.78 -1.6%

Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months by countries



Turnover by countries, mln EUR 3Q 21/22 3Q 20/21 Change, EUR Change, % Finland 3.05 8.86 -5.81 -65.6% Great Britain 2.39 1.91 0.48 25.1% Latvia 0.44 1.26 -0.82 -65.6% Estonia 0.78 0.60 0.18 31.8% Other countries 1.21 1.56 -0.35 -22.6% Total 7.87 14.19 -6.32 -44.5%

Turnover by countries. mln EUR 9m 21/22 9m 20/21 Change. EUR Change. % Finland 19.86 27.67 -7.81 -28.3% Great Britain 8.29 6.66 1.63 24.4% Estonia 3.15 3.08 0.07 2.2% Latvia 0.59 2.51 -1.92 -76.7% Other countries 5.28 4.03 1.25 31.6% Total 37.17 43.95 -6.78 -15.4%

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee