Funding will be used to launch BWAM in the U.S. and cultivate new programming that supports the retention and advancement of Black women in America working in the asset management field

Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM), a non-profit industry association promoting the advancement of Black women working in the asset management industry, today announces that Ares Management, BlackRock, and Goodwin have committed to becoming founding sponsors in support of BWAM's U.S. launch and expansion. The Founding Sponsorships will enable BWAM to:

Deliver member events in America designed to cultivate relationships and strong peer networks;

Offer career management masterclasses that are tailored to address the unique barriers faced by Black women in the workplace;

Establish the BWAM Institute and launch new U.S. based leadership courses which help Black women reach their fullest potential; and

Deliver outreach initiatives to encourage young Black women in America to pursue investment careers

Founded in the United Kingdom, BWAM has over 700 members and offers initiatives to grow the careers of Black women working in asset management. Since launching in 2019, BWAM has initiated a Leadership Accelerator course for Black women professionals and organised over 20 events connecting and empowering Black women in investment. Currently over 20% of BWAM members are based in America and are already engaging with the organisation through its online virtual programming. To facilitate its expansion to the United States, BWAM has also secured a fiscal sponsorship with the Talk Tech Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organisation that leverages research and advocacy to help close the funding gap for Black tech founders building high-growth businesses. A fiscal sponsorship enables BWAM to raise funds in the US from individuals, foundations, and corporate sources.

BWAM Chair and Co-Founder, Jacqueline Taiwo, stated: "After nearly three years of incredible growth in the United Kingdom, BWAM is now well positioned to expand its reach and deliver programming in the United States. With the largest economy and financial centres in the world, the U.S. provides an incredible opportunity to grow BWAM's membership and impact. The commitments by Ares, BlackRock and Goodwin, will enable BWAM to bring new resources and make a huge difference for Black women in the United States. We are thrilled to have the support of our Founding Sponsors as we enter this exciting new phase in our journey."

"Ares is thrilled to partner with Black Women in Asset Management as they expand their work and impact in the United States," said Indhira Arrington, Managing Director and Global Chief Diversity, Equity Inclusion Officer at Ares Management. "We continue to be keenly focused on attracting and developing top diverse talent and our partnership with BWAM strongly reflects our ongoing commitment to these efforts. We look forward to the long-term positive impact that this partnership will have not only on Ares but across the investment management industry."

Michelle Gadsden-Williams, BlackRock's Global Head of DEI stated: "We are so proud to partner with Black Women in Asset Management to support its mission of advancing Black women in the investment management industry and providing the tools that will enable them to thrive. We know that progress towards a more equitable industry and society starts within our own organization, which is why BlackRock is committed to attracting, retaining, and developing the best and most diverse talent. BWAM's expertise, tools, and partnership will be invaluable in helping us maintain an inclusive culture that supports diverse perspectives, which is core to our purpose to help more and more people experience financial wellbeing."

"We are so proud of what BWAM and Jacqueline Taiwo have accomplished so far," said Sabrina Rose-Smith, partner of Goodwin's Financial Industry Litigation and Consumer Financial Services Litigation practices. "At Goodwin, diversity, equity and inclusion are core values embedded in our approach to the business and practice of law as well as in the initiatives we support. We are honored to continue to collaborate with BWAM on programs that are fundamental to broadening the talent bench, and further advancing Black women across all levels of the asset management industry."

More information on BWAM can be found here: http://bwam.network.

Questions for Black Women in Asset Management may be directed to: info@bwam.network

Notes to editors:

About Black Women in Asset Management:

Black Women in Asset Management brings together professionals in the asset management industry aligned around a common goal to advance and retain Black women leaders across all investment strategies. Launched in 2019, BWAM's mission is to champion the positive impact of the talented Black women who work in asset management and provide the tools that will enable them to thrive.

About Ares Management:

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2021, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $306 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,100 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

About BlackRock:

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About Goodwin:

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,800 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart. To learn more, visit us at www.goodwinlaw.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

