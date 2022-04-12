UniAthena-UCAM Spain Partnership enters Year Two with 230+ Enrollments

UniAthena in association with UCAM Spain delivered Professionally accredited Degrees

OXFORD, England, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership between UniAthena, a premier EdTech platform, and Universidad Católica De Murcia (UCAM), Spain, recently marked two years with more than 230 learners enrolled in diverse programs. The objective has been to impart in-demand skills to learners to help them navigate the rocky workplace terrain and emerge as leaders in their respective domains.

Executive MBA, Executive MBA-Business Analytics, Doctorate of Business Administration, and Integrated Doctorate of Business Administration have been the programs delivered in partnership with UCAM. They have become extremely popular among learners and the degrees are globally recognized.

This knowledge partnership has created educational opportunities for professionals who would like to upskill themselves to accelerate their careers without taking a break. All courses are 100% online. They are accessible from anywhere in the world and provide personal tutor support. The learning format is byte-sized, the schedule is flexible, enabling the learner to study at his own pace, balancing between academic and other responsibilities.

These programs can be completed in a shorter span of time than the conventional MBA and DBA courses. Being extremely affordable, they help to alleviate the burden of steep education costs linked with MBA and DBA programs. The learner pays as he/she proceeds with the course.

UCAM is a top-ranking university in Europe and among the 10 best valued by its students according to The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021. It is accredited by the Ministry of Education, Spain, ANECA, and is a member of ENQA, Universia, and EUA.

"It has been a very rewarding experience collaborating with UCAM whose courses have attracted hordes of students from varied backgrounds and geographic regions. We serve as an incubator of our learners' dreams and aspirations. A sustainable, long-term relationship will help us to introduce courses which are in high demand to pave the way for the New Age professional," says Mr. Firoz Thairinil, Founder & CEO, Westford Education Group.

"In 2022, we participated at the Westford Research Boot Camp and we are working on a new research project which is designed not only to build a global community of students but also to investigate new learning methods and technologies. This will help to find new collaborative ways to expand our magnificent relationship. We would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate UniAthena, wishing them a fruitful, successful and long-lasting relationship with UCAM," stated Mr. Ernesto Garcia Rodriguez, Corporate Partnership Manager, Universidad Católica De Murcia.

Today, UniAthena is a global education services platform dedicated to providing high-quality education to students from around the world, from the Middle East to North Africa to the United States. Its academic programs comprise Doctoral and Master Level Degrees and Diplomas from top-ranking universities and professional certifications from renowned bodies. It leverages technology to make the learner's experience an easy and enriching one.

About Athena Global Education:

Athena Global Education is an Online Education provider offering self-paced Masters, Doctorate, and Microcredit programs in collaboration with European Universities and Reputed Professional Qualifications Authority. Athena is the latest venture of Westford Education Group, a higher education services provider since 2009.