- (PLX AI) - Givaudan Q1 revenue CHF 1,780 million vs. estimate CHF 1,767 million.
- • Q1 increase was 4.6% on a like-for-like basis and 6.4% in Swiss francs
- • Says started the year with good business momentum whilst maintaining its operations and global supply chain at a high level, despite the challenging external environment affecting many parts of the business
- • Company is continuing to implement price increases in collaboration with its customers to fully compensate for the increases in input costs
