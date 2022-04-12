Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces that CEO Nawal Ouzren will attend in person two investor meetings in April 2022.

Nawal Ouzren will participate in person in the 14th Kempen Life Sciences Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, which will be held on April 20, 2022 (both virtually and in person). She will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Date: Wednesday, April 20th, 2022

Event: Kempen Life Sciences Conference

NawalOuzrenwill also give a presentation in-person on Sensorion's strategy at the Cell Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean conference, which will be held on April 21, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain. The presentation will be live-streamed for virtual attendees and uploaded onto the event's virtual platform for further on-demand viewing.

Date: Thursday, April 21st, 2022

Presentation: 10 pm 10.15 pm EDT (4 pm 4.15 pm CET)

Event: Cell Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates, and has a pipeline of small molecule and gene therapy-based programs.

Sensorion is assessing next steps to advance clinical development of SENS-401 for SSNHL and for cisplatin-induced ototoxicity. The Company is advancing, with partner Cochlear Limited, a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation.

Sensorion has entered into a broad strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur focused on the genetics of hearing. It has gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, Usher Syndrome Type 1 related deafness and hearing loss related to mutation in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

