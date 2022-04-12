

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open lower on Tuesday amid uncertainty over growth and inflation.



Commodity-related stocks may succumb to heavy selling pressure after China's Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning about economic growth risks in less than a week.



There could be further selling in the tech sector on the back of rising global government bond yields.



Asian markets fell, gold held steady and the dollar traded firm, as market participants looked ahead to the ECB meeting and the release of U.S. inflation data for additional clues about the outlook for monetary policy.



Oil prices rose in Asian trade as doubts emerged about the prospects of a revived Iran nuclear deal in the near term.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell sharply as investors grew increasingly concerned about soaring Treasury bond yields and a surge in Covid-19 cases across different Chinese cities.



The Dow dropped 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 shed 1.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.2 percent.



European stocks ended broadly lower on Monday as investors fretted over the threat to growth from the Russia-Ukraine war, China's Covid-19 flare up and rising interest rates. The pan European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.6 percent.



The German DAX gave up 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.7 percent while France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.1 percent after Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.







