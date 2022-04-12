Key milestone in the unfolding of Stellantis &You, Sales and Services' strategic plan

Innovative, European-wide, commercial agreement in the domain of after-sales predictive marketing

Significant lever to develop customer satisfaction and after-sales revenue

FIDCAR, a start-up belonging to the group MotorK (AEX:MTRK), leader of SaaS1 solutions of Automotive distribution in the EMEA region (listed at Amsterdam Euronext) and Stellantis &You, Sales and Services announce the conclusion of a commercial agreement in the domain of predictive marketing after-sales, putting artificial intelligence at the service of tailor-made customer relationship.

After-sales predictive marketing is a tool designed to offer the customer individually packaged offers, in a targeted way, at the right time, corresponding to the state of his vehicle and to his actual maintenance needs.

Artificial intelligence (AI) Co-development

In practice, the after-sales predictive marketing solution is based upon two technological bricks:

The FIDCAR Predict solution, an artificial intelligence platform that allows to forecast and offer after-sales offers that are perfectly adapted to the needs of customers in real time.

The mobile application "FIDCAR Check", co-developed with Stellantis &You, Sales and Services. The latter makes it possible to greatly enrich the database that nurtures in data the FIDCAR Predict platform, and consequently to improve the relevance and quality of its results.

Positive on-site return of experience global deployment

To develop and test this predictive after-sales marketing tool in a customer and user-centred approach, a testing and co-development phase was conducted for nearly a year within the Stellantis &You Villeneuve-d'Asc dealership (agglomeration of Lille).

In view of the metrics resulting from this test phase in terms of customer satisfaction and ROI, Stellantis &You, Sales and Services and FIDCAR decided to transform this "proof of concept" (POC) into a global agreement. The after-sales Predictive marketing set-up resulting from this experiment will be deployed within all the European dealerships of Stellantis &You, Sales and Services by the end of 2022.

"Stellantis You, Sales and Services has been firmly committed since its creation, to the digital transformation of its activities, to buttress its efficiency and promoting the growth of its business, said Anne Abboud, Senior Vice President Stellantis &You, Sales and Services. "The test and learn implementation approach with FIDCAR allow us today to spread personalized after-sales predictive marketing tools, very promising in terms of conversion and loyalty, to the benefit of the satisfaction of the customers of our dealerships.

"We are proud to enter into this key partnership with Stellantis &You, Sales and Services", said Marco Marlia, Co-founder CEO of MotorK. "This validates the acquisition strategy of the group that sees FIDCAR's predictive technology integrate the SaaS MotorK platform to better serve the automotive distribution."

