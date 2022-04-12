Securrency Capital secures Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securrency Capital, a broker-dealer based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), today announced that it has secured a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to deal in investments as a matched principal and provide custody for those investments. The license enables Securrency Capital to provide trading of digital assets to a variety of clients, including retail clients.

"We are honored to have been granted an FSP by ADGM as a Category 3A brokerage," said Amir Tabch, Chairman and CEO of Securrency Capital. "With this license, we will be able to leverage Securrency's unparalleled proprietary asset tokenization technology, which automates multi-jurisdictional compliance and financial services and enables the movement of regulated value at the speed of tomorrow."

Securrency Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Securrency, Inc., a US-based global financial markets infrastructure technology company that has developed best-in-class proprietary digital asset technology supporting the issuance, governance, and life cycle management of regulatory-compliant tokens, including clawback of value in the event of theft or fraud. Securrency, Inc. works closely with world-class institutional banking partners and leading asset managers to enable their seamless transition into the digital assets space. Securrency's deep technology stack, coupled with Securrency Capital's on-chain identity services, allows for secure, transparent ownership of tokenized assets.

"Being based in the ADGM has allowed us to leverage the wealth of knowledge from the regional firms, as well as the sophistication of our regulator, the FSRA, to deliver a global marketplace and distribution network for finding and trading all types of digital assets," explained Phil Langton, COO at Securrency Capital. "Securrency Capital is now at the forefront of migrating traditional trading on blockchain networks and opening up new distribution channels to the multichain ecosystem and the metaverse. We are confident that we have built a strong foundation on which to grow and look forward to expanding our global footprint with the implementation of our partnership framework and our technology partnership with Securrency."

"ADGM is a rapidly growing world-class financial center," added John Hensel, Chief Operating Officer of Securrency, Inc. "Securrency Capital will be at the center of the dynamic and rapidly-growing digital assets marketplace in ADGM for which retail and institutional clients have been waiting. We are proud of Amir and his team at Securrency Capital and look forward to supporting their rapid growth."

ADGM has built and aims to maintain an accessible and secure international financial center that nurtures innovation, promotes market transparency and trust, and encourages sustainable growth and stability. The receipt of its FSP from the ADGM's responsible and pragmatic regulator affirms Securrency Capital's commitment to be a trusted partner who can provide quality and reliable digital asset services in this ecosystem and globally.

Securrency Capital's FSP will enable it to achieve its goal of offering a transparent and reliable platform through which global investors can trade digital assets. As a firm founded with an ethos of responsibility and compliance, Securrency Capital consistently interacts with regulatory bodies to firmly establish the level of trust needed to assure those new to the digital financial assets market.

"ADGM's regulatory approval is a significant milestone for us," said Praveer Pinto, Compliance Director at Securrency Capital. "We intend to use this as a foundation to further our commitment to achieving compliance with our regulatory requirements and playing our part in maintaining the integrity of the financial services ecosystem for our clients and the community."

Securrency Capital's platform is expected to go live soon after securing additional approvals from the FSRA.

About Securrency Capital:

Securrency Capital is a full-service regulated institutional DeFi brokerage firm that offers both traditional and digital financial services to retail and institutional clients via a single, accessible marketplace. By embracing Blockchain technology, Securrency Capital aims to deliver greater liquidity, wider distribution, improved connectivity, and better security for its clients in managing their portfolios and investment decisions. Securrency Capital provides a comprehensive digital lifecycle experience for clients, including asset issuance, share registry maintenance, and corporate actions on the chain, as well as facilitating the purchase and sale of digital and traditional assets and securities.

Securrency Capital is registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

For more information, please visit the website at http://securrencycapital.com.

About Securrency:

Securrency is a financial markets infrastructure technology company focused on enhancing capital formation and stimulating global liquidity. Securrency is driving change at the core of financial services via a fully-interoperable distributed identity and compliance framework and a state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to streamline financial transactions globally and to bridge legacy financial platforms to blockchain networks. One of the most advanced regulatory technology providers in the industry, Securrency has developed compliance tools that automate enforcement of multi-jurisdictional regulatory policy. These tools provide transparency and consistency to strengthen investor confidence and provide regulators increased oversight of market activity.

For more information, please visit the website at http://securrency.com.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM):

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM's strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi's key strengths spanning over private banking, wealth management, asset management, derivatives and commodities trading, financial innovation, sustainability and more. Comprising four independent authorities: ADGM Authority, ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs the entire 114 hectares (1.14sqkm) of Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial and non-financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on common law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the "Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)" for four consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

*Source: The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards.

