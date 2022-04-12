BC Platforms Partners with SAS to Deliver Faster Insights from Patient Data for Global Health Care and Life Sciences

ZURICH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in health care data management and analytics, today announced a partnership with analytics leader SAS to support customers in health care and life sciences.

SAS' powerful analytics for health care and life sciences, combined with the repeatable, modular and ease-of-use data management capabilities of BC Platforms, will provide swift and controlled access to expertly curated patient data.

The partnership formed as both companies have several key clients in common, including global pharmaceutical companies and health care provider organizations. BC Platforms and SAS will discover new ways to derive insights from genomics and other patient data, such as imaging and blood chemistry, using state-of-the-art software. The partnership helps companies overcome limitations from data held in silos, simplifies the normalization of complex nonlinear data sets and democratizes access to analytics tools that better predict health outcomes.

Major pharmaceutical companies use SAS' sophisticated analytics toolbox when submitting regulatory dossiers to global regulatory authorities. Similarly, pharmaceutical companies use BCP's data management platform BC|INSIGHT and global real-world data (RWD) access network to normalize, curate and harmonize all in-house data assets and seamlessly connect them with net new RWD assets to accelerate R&D and commercialization efforts.

Nino da Silva, Deputy Managing Director at BCP, said, "We are delighted to work with SAS, one of the world's greatest names in software analytics. Big data is not close to reaching its full potential in health. But through our partnership, which provides access to carefully curated patient data, including genomic data, we will deliver tangible results that will make a difference to drug development, health care provision and patient outcomes. We're better together, narrowing the gap for our customers between multiple data type integrations to support better, faster and more cost-effective clinical decision making."

Scott McClain, Principal Industry Consultant atSAS, commented, "Today, the lightning pace of the digital revolution in medical life science means customers make critical, data-driven decisions with rapid speed. SAS and BC Platforms' combined power in data management and analytics ensures users get closer to the high-quality genomics and real-world data networks they need to make bold discoveries that drive progress."

In 2020, the top 15 highest-revenue life sciences companies spent more than $120 billion on R&D programs. Clinical programs are a significant part of that spending and more than 60% of new clinical trials started in highly segmented patient populations. BCP's Data Access Platform is fundamental to securing more diverse patient data across many therapeutic areas, including cancer, cardiovascular and rare diseases. The collaboration will also support studies of natural disease progression and target identification, plus ensure that clinical trials have quality sourced data for external control arms.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalized care and research discoveries, leveraging the latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high-performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and molecular and clinical information interpretation. Additionally, BC Platforms has developed a global data partner network (BCRQUEST.com) that gives us access to real-world data. BCP's growing global data partner network has a footprint across 39 sites, including major hospital networks across 20 countries on five continents, providing standard of care data for more than 23 million patients. This network also allows access to highly enriched data (such as genomic and imaging) for pharmaceutical and medical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by more than 20 years of collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers and industry partners. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and offices in London, Boston and Singapore. Please visit bcplatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn @BC Platforms for more information.

