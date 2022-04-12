Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.04.2022
Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK) 12-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022: 

Date of purchase:                  11 April 2022 
Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:         243,874 
Highest price paid per share (GBP):         GBP12.6600 
Lowest price paid per share (GBP):          GBP12.4850 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP12.5824

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 10,322,125 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 211,703,801 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below. 

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume 
XLON     12.5786               143,322 
BATE     12.5829               55,463 
ChiX     12.5936               45,089

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares on an individual basis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  154956 
EQS News ID:  1325689 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325689&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
