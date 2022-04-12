The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.04.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 12.04.2022
Aktien
1 CA35180D1096 Franchise Global Health Inc.
2 AU0000210957 International Graphite Ltd.
3 US9344231041 Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.
4 US00089H1068 ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. ADR
5 US29478X1090 Eramet S.A. ADR
6 US45579R1068 Indra Sistemas S.A. ADR
7 US4626292050 Ipsen S.A. ADR
8 US5651001043 Mapfre S.A. ADR
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2446175577 Angola, Republik
2 US49271VAR15 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
3 US78016FZQ08 Royal Bank of Canada
4 US78016FZQ08 Royal Bank of Canada
5 US78016EZ911 Royal Bank of Canada
6 XS2469031749 Grenke Finance PLC
7 AT0000A2XG57 HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG
8 XS2468979302 CETIN Group N.V.
9 DE000HLB42B5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
10 DE000HLB42A7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
11 US78016EZD20 Royal Bank of Canada
12 US78016EZD20 Royal Bank of Canada
13 US874054AE98 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
14 US874054AH20 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
15 US874054AF63 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
16 US874054AG47 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
17 US874054AH20 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
18 US874054AF63 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
19 US874054AG47 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
20 LU2439113387 Amundi Index Euro AGG SRI U ETF DR
21 LU2439734141 Amundi Global AGG SRI U ETF DR
22 LU2439119236 Amundi Index MSCI AC Far East Ex Japan ESG Leaders
