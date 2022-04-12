Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DJQZ ISIN: US9344231041 Ticker-Symbol: J5A 
Tradegate
12.04.22
09:58 Uhr
22,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,32022,54509:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRANCHISE GLOBAL HEALTH
FRANCHISE GLOBAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRANCHISE GLOBAL HEALTH INC0,6450,00 %
INTERNATIONAL GRAPHITE LIMITED0,1860,00 %
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC22,3200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.