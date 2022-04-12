The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.04.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 12.04.2022Aktien1 CA35180D1096 Franchise Global Health Inc.2 AU0000210957 International Graphite Ltd.3 US9344231041 Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.4 US00089H1068 ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. ADR5 US29478X1090 Eramet S.A. ADR6 US45579R1068 Indra Sistemas S.A. ADR7 US4626292050 Ipsen S.A. ADR8 US5651001043 Mapfre S.A. ADRAnleihen/ETF1 XS2446175577 Angola, Republik2 US49271VAR15 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.3 US78016FZQ08 Royal Bank of Canada4 US78016FZQ08 Royal Bank of Canada5 US78016EZ911 Royal Bank of Canada6 XS2469031749 Grenke Finance PLC7 AT0000A2XG57 HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG8 XS2468979302 CETIN Group N.V.9 DE000HLB42B5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale10 DE000HLB42A7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale11 US78016EZD20 Royal Bank of Canada12 US78016EZD20 Royal Bank of Canada13 US874054AE98 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.14 US874054AH20 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.15 US874054AF63 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.16 US874054AG47 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.17 US874054AH20 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.18 US874054AF63 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.19 US874054AG47 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.20 LU2439113387 Amundi Index Euro AGG SRI U ETF DR21 LU2439734141 Amundi Global AGG SRI U ETF DR22 LU2439119236 Amundi Index MSCI AC Far East Ex Japan ESG Leaders