

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis has published Germany's final consumer price data at 2:00 am ET Tuesday. The euro traded mixed against its major rivals after the data. While it changed little against the pound, it fell slightly against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was trading at 136.38 against the yen, 1.0122 against the franc, 0.8350 against the pound and 1.0867 against the greenback around 2.02 am ET.







