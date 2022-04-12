Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
12.04.22
09:49 Uhr
288,05 Euro
-6,80
-2,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
291,00293,4510:04
288,05296,4009:49
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2022 | 08:53
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Trading halt in structured bonds issued by Goldman Sachs International (151/22)

The exchange has decided to halt the trading in the following structured bonds
issued by Goldman Sachs International until further notice. 

Trading code ISIN    
--------------------------
GSI_GTM_3834 SE0013408127
--------------------------
GSI_GTM_4124 SE0014959649
--------------------------
GSI_GTM_3843 SE0013408168
--------------------------
GSI_GTM_3862 SE0013408333
--------------------------

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
GOLDMAN SACHS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.