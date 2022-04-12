Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Trading halt in structured bonds issued by Goldman Sachs International (151/22)

The exchange has decided to halt the trading in the following structured bonds issued by Goldman Sachs International until further notice. Trading code ISIN -------------------------- GSI_GTM_3834 SE0013408127 -------------------------- GSI_GTM_4124 SE0014959649 -------------------------- GSI_GTM_3843 SE0013408168 -------------------------- GSI_GTM_3862 SE0013408333 -------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB