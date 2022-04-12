QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

Quadrise has announced a phased commercial development agreement with energy services company Valkor Technologies to commercialise Quadrise's MSAR and bioMSAR technology at Valkor's projects in Utah. The agreement provides a framework for the potential delivery of the first commercial revenues from bioMSAR/MSAR in calendar (CY) Q322 and for multiple deployments of the technology within Utah longer term.

