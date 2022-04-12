

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, on Tuesday posted a rise in like-for-like sales for the first quarter, amidst continued strong volume rise in Fine Fragrances, as well as continued double-digit growth in Active Beauty.



For the first quarter, the company reported sales of CHF 1.78 billion, a 4.6 percent increase compared with CHF 1.67 billion, reported for the same period last year.



The company's Fragrance and Beauty arm recorded its sales at CHF 810 million , up from CHF 788 million last year, whereas the sales of Taste and Wellbeing registered at CHF 970 million, versus CHF 886 million.



On a business unit basis, Fine Fragrance sales reported an increase by 17.4 percent on a like-for-like basis, whereas Active Beauty increased by 8.2 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2025, the company expects to achieve an organic sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent on a like-for-like basis.







