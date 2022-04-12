

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Page Group plc. (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) reported that its group gross profit for the first-quarter of 2022 increased 40% or 42.6% in constants currency, with a strong broad-based performance across all geographies, disciplines and brands. It also said its chief executive officer, Steve Ingham, is leaving after 16 years at the top of the recruitment company.



The company confirmed that the process to identify a successor for the CEO role has commenced. Steve Ingham will stay on as CEO until a replacement is found.



Group gross profit for the first quarter grew to 258.2 million pounds from 184.4 million pounds in the previous year.



The company expects 2022 operating profit to be slightly ahead of company compiled consensus of 202 million pounds.







