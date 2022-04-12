Sinch AB: Invitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the first quarter 2022

Stockholm, Sweden - April 12, 2022 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 07:30 CEST. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CEST the same day where Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report

Thursday April 28, 2022, at 07:30 CEST

Time for conference call and webcast

Thursday April 28, 2022, at 14:00 CEST

Conference call dial-in details

Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 506 92 180

UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 000

US: +1 631 510 7495

Access code: 887 7308#

Webcast and slide deck

The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast .

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch com after publication.

Please also see investors.sinch.com/financial-calendar for other investor related events.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

