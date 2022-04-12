- (PLX AI) - DNB is likely to benefit from positive drivers leading to superior momentum, analysts at Carnegie said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target unchanged at NOK 230
- • DNB has the top position in a strong economy with rising interest rates, Carnegie said
- • This could make accretive price adjustments possible, while DNB's capital position limits most downside risk: Carnegie
- • In the near term, the main downside risk could be increasing cost estimates, but the risk/reward is favorable, the analysts said
