DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.9371

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 191684

CODE: GHYU LN

ISIN: LU2099295466

ISIN: LU2099295466

April 12, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)