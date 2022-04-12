DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B (CJ1Y) 12-Apr-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B

DEALING DATE: 11/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 29737.8035

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37459

CODE: CJ1Y

ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1Y

