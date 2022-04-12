DJ AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) 12-Apr-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 11/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 257.1362

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1983287

CODE: CG1

ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 155034 EQS News ID: 1325955 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

