DJ AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) 12-Apr-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 11/04/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 257.1362
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1983287
CODE: CG1
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 155034 EQS News ID: 1325955 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325955&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 12, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de