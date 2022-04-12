- (PLX AI) - SalMar shares fell more than 1% in early trading after analysts at DNB cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy.
- • Although Q1 operational EBIT is likely to come above consensus, the recent strong share price performance of the stock led the DNB analysts to cut their rating
- • Price target raised to NOK 743 from NOK 725
- • SalMar's share price has performed well in recent months, reflecting expectations of a higher salmon price and earnings accretion from the proposed NTS acquisition, DNB said
- • There is now less potential for consensus revisions to the upside, the analysts said
