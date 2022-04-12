DJ Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.1141

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9595207

CODE: ROAI LN

ISIN: LU1838002480

ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 155011 EQS News ID: 1325909 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

