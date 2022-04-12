DJ Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 82.971

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1259882

CODE: DSUS LN

ISIN: FR0011607084

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 154968 EQS News ID: 1325823 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325823&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2022 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)