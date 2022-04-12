DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 195.3542

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 259257

CODE: WLDU LN

ISIN: FR0011669845

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 154969 EQS News ID: 1325825 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325825&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2022 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)