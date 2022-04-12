DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) 12-Apr-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 11/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 55.918

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1643448

CODE: MSDU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 155085 EQS News ID: 1326061 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326061&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2022 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)