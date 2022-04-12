DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC (CN1) 12-Apr-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC

DEALING DATE: 11/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 564.7509

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 367961

CODE: CN1

ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 Sequence No.: 155066 EQS News ID: 1326023 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2022 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)