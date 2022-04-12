Fira de Barcelona: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week presents the world's first fashion show of the Viktor&Rolf Mariage bridal line

The firm will exhibit its creations at Barcelona Bridal Night

BARCELONA, Spain, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The fashion artists Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren will present the world's first fashion show of their bridal line during Barcelona Bridal Night, the gala night of the Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week event, which once again confirms itself as a world reference in bridal fashion. The fashion show - which is also the brand's first in Spain - will take place on Wednesday the 20th of April at the Xavier Corberó Centre for Research and Artistic Activities.

Founded in 1993, the luxury brand created by artists Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren is one of the most famous in the world of haute couture due to its distinctive avant-garde DNA, characterised by the spectacular fusion of art and design. The company will present the world's first fashion show of its Viktor&Rolf Mariage line, dedicated exclusively to brides. The show will include the creations of the spring/summer 2023 season and a carefully chosen selection of iconic pieces from its haute couture collections and dresses from its bridal line.

For the Barcelona Bridal Night show, Viktor&Rolf are preparing a presentation inspired by haute couture influences with a surreal and signature touch, resulting in a bold take on their striking bridal range of sculptural and romantic designs, complemented by avant-garde haute couture pieces and others endowed with large, light volumes that reflect the designers' perspective, always in search of the limits of transformation. On their upcoming participation in the event, the designers have stated: "We are delighted to be part of BBFW and to present our first bridal fashion show in Barcelona."

Organised by Fira de Barcelona, it will celebrate its next edition between the 20th and 24th of April 2022 at the Plaza de España venue with large companies and young designers from all over the world among the exhibitors. In addition to the catwalk, which will host the fashion shows of 33 designers between the 20th and 23rd of April, the organisation will have participation from over 320 firms, 80% being international from 27 countries at the trade fair, which from the 22nd to 24th of April will connect exhibitors with buyers, promoting business and networking in the international sphere.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794366/Fira_de_Barcelona.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg