Return of Kamux Corporation's own shares in accordance with terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme 2021

HELSINKI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 12, 2022 a total of 1,401 shares have been returned to Kamux Corporation without consideration in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's share-based incentive scheme 2021 due to the termination of employments of key persons.

After the return, Kamux Corporation holds a total of 11,994 of Kamux Corporation's shares.

