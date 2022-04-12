Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.04.2022
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
12.04.2022 | 10:45
Log-On Software Announces Log-On Application Support Facility (Log-On ASF)

Log-On Provides a Path to Renewed Support for IBM Application Support Facility (IBM ASF) Users, and Continued support for IBM APL2 and Wave for z/VM users.

BEDFORD, N.H, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Log-On Software (Log-On) an IBM Business Partner and developer of world-class software solutions for IBM Z, today announced Log-On Application Support Facility (Log-On ASF), with general availability planned for early 2nd quarter 2022.

Visionary Software Solutions

"Through our partnership with IBM, we are pleased to announce Log-On Application Support Facility (ASF). We look forward to providing support, additional capabilities and ongoing value to the ASF user community." says Danny Zeitouny, Managing Director & VP Products at Log-On. "The introduction of Log-On ASF continues our long tradition of delivering outstanding solutions to Z System users"

Many organizations have a significant investment in ASF-based output management. Log-On ASF - a direct replacement for IBM ASF - safeguards this investment through the reintroduction of official support.

If you are an IBM ASF user and would like to move to full support with Log-On ASF, please call us at +1-603-458-5300 or email ask@log-on.com.

Log-On Software also provides full support for APL2 and Log-On Wave for IBM Z. Ask us!

About Log-On Software

Log-on is a leading developer of world-class software solutions and an outsourcer of software services ranging from programming expertise to the complete management and execution of development projects. With over 30 years of experience and 700 specialists in software, data communications and security, Log-on provides high-end solutions to today's most difficult product development and programming challenges. Log-on delivers innovation and value across solution spaces including Mainframe, Security Systems, E-business, Conversion and Migration, Networking, and Cellular.

Popular Log-On solutions for IBM Z Systems include QuickSelect for Db2, a plug-and-play performance accelerator for Db2 workloads; VTFM-NewGen, a software-only Virtual Tape System that leverages an organization's investment in standard mainframe DASD; and Total Utility Control, a powerful utility automation solution that intelligently schedules Db2 utility jobs, ensuring that the right jobs run at the right time. Our portfolio of satisfied users and clients spans all major industries and includes many of the world's largest enterprises.

The company is headquartered in Bedford, NH. For more information please visit www.log-on.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Log-On Software and the Log-On logo are trademarks of Log-On Software. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:
Mark Schora
media@log-on.com
+1-603-458-5300

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781981/Log_On_Software.jpg

