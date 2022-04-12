DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 112.4594
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11300053
CODE: TIPH LN
ISIN: LU1452600601
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 155133 EQS News ID: 1326181 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326181&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 12, 2022 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)