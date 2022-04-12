DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 95.1533

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3660525

CODE: ASIL LN

ISIN: LU1900068914

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 155161 EQS News ID: 1326237 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2022 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)