Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0YW ISIN: LU1841731745 Ticker-Symbol: L4K3 
Tradegate
12.04.22
09:15 Uhr
16,174 Euro
+0,084
+0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,17416,20211:57
16,17216,20411:57
Dow Jones News
12.04.2022 | 10:49
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 95.1533

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3660525

CODE: ASIL LN

ISIN: LU1900068914

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1900068914 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ASIL LN 
Sequence No.:  155161 
EQS News ID:  1326237 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2022 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.