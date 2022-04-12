DJ Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EBUY LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.9445

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11520817

CODE: EBUY LN

ISIN: LU2023678878

