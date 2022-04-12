DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JAPB LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 974.6934

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 835482

CODE: JAPB LN

ISIN: LU2099287448

