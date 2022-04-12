DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JAPB LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 974.6934
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 835482
CODE: JAPB LN
ISIN: LU2099287448
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2099287448 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JAPB LN Sequence No.: 155181 EQS News ID: 1326277 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326277&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 12, 2022 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)