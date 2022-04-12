DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.8774

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4346798

CODE: GEND LN

ISIN: LU1691909508

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 155146 EQS News ID: 1326207 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2022 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)