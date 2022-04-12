DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) 12-Apr-2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.8127
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22815590
CODE: WATL LN
ISIN: FR0010527275
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 155098 EQS News ID: 1326109 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326109&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 12, 2022 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)