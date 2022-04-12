Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and official listing with effect from 19 April 2022: Udsteder / issuer Nykredit Realkredit A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 19-04-2022 ISIN DK0030507348 Instrument name/ticker NYKSnpSep24 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance EUR Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 19-09-2024 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 4 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66