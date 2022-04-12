DJ AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR (IEPRA) 12-Apr-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 11/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 71.788

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3317279

CODE: IEPRA

ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IEPRA Sequence No.: 155197 EQS News ID: 1326317 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

