

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Tuesday and bond yields rose as investors awaited German and U.S. consumer inflation data for clues on the outlook for monetary policy.



Meanwhile, the German ZEW economic sentiment index, due out later in the day, is expected to show a sharp drop in confidence in the Eurozone's largest economy in April amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The benchmark DAX fell 168 points, or 1.2 percent, to 14,025 after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Evotec AG shares were down about 1 percent. The drug discovery and development company reported that fiscal 2021 net income was 215.5 million euros, significantly higher than in the previous year's 6.3 million euros.



Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank lost 8-9 percent after an undisclosed investor sold stakes of more than 5 percent in the country's top two lenders.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de