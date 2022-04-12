MEGA International named as a 2022 Technology Leader in the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recently announced that it has named MEGA International as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the major Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

The Global GRC market is highly fragmented. It has a presence of integrated full-suite GRC solution providers as well as vendors that offer domain-specific and point solutions providing coverage into specific applications for risk management and compliance management activities. However, driven by the growing challenges in collaborating vast data across departments with the presence of disparate systems, users are finding greater value in adopting an integrated GRC platform. Modern GRC software platform offers robust, flexible, and scalable architecture enabling customers to quickly implement solutions based on their unique needs and business requirements. Integrated GRC platforms benefit organizations with improved transparency, corporate accountability, comprehensive risk visibility, and improved financial and operational efficiencies. All major GRC platforms vendor provides key functionalities, including compliance management, risk management, audit management, information security, incident management, and reporting & visualization in a single integrated GRC solution for a wide range of industry applications and regulatory requirements.

According to the research "SPARK Matrix: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), 2022", a majority of the leading GRC vendors offer key modules including enterprise risk management, compliance management, audit management, IT governance and security, vendor risk management, business continuity management, and such others. However, the sophistication of technology capabilities, breadth of GRC solutions and maturity of AI, ML, and advanced analytics may differ by different vendors' offerings.

MEGA provides a GRC tool through its enterprise governance suite. The suite is powered by MEGA's HOPEX platform that includes solutions for enterprise architecture, data intelligence, business process management, and GRC. MEGA's GRC tool includes key features such as risk management, risk analytics, audit management, compliance management, business continuity management, IT GRC & Security, third-party risk management, content management, enterprise architecture, process mining and simulation, privacy management, and data governance.

According to Pradnya Gugale, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "MEGA International through its advanced HOPEX platform, addresses enterprise-wide GRC challenges by fostering a risk culture sharing common taxonomy and methodology for a federated GRC approach and utilizing intelligent automation to prevent risk compliance overload. The all-in-one risk and compliance tool, integrates third-party risk management and IT risk management and offers a streamlined approach for managing real-time risk, compliance, and internal audit to improve organizational efficiency and resiliency in terms of business operations." "With its comprehensive GRC capabilities, strong customer value proposition, product strategy, and robust roadmap, MEGA International has received strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as the technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Platforms, 2022." adds Pradnya.

Quote by MEGA International:

« We are very pleased to be recognized as a GRC Technology leader for a second year in a row by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in their SPARK Matrix. It is great to see that our vision to provide visibility across business processes, IT assets, and data in one GRC platform - HOPEX - resonates with our customers and the analyst community.

We are proud to help organizations improve their operational resiliency by providing them a simple and integrated solution to manage their risks, compliance, and audits in real time, using a collaborative approach,» comments Cyril Amblard-Ladurantie - GRC Product Marketing Manager

About MEGA International:

Founded in 1991, MEGA International is a global software company and a recognized market leader for twelve years. The company partners with customers to improve governance and accelerate transformation by leveraging technology. MEGA International helps companies better analyze how they can operate and make the right decisions to accelerate the creation of value. The HOPEX Platform connects business, IT, data, and risk perspectives in a single place that integrates across an entire company's ecosystem. The MEGA International Services team partners with customers to deliver projects with a pragmatic approach. www.mega.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

